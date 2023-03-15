Senate should empower provinces to plead their case at Upper House: Murad Shah

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday suggested that the Senate should empower the provinces to plead their case at the floor of the Upper House as it had equal representation of all the federating units.

Addressing the special commemorative session to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan, the Sindh Chief Minister proposed that the Upper House should enact an amendment in the Constitution to allow it and to call the Chief Minister to present his opinion before the House.

Shah while celebrating the golden jubilee cherished the equal representation of all the provinces at the Upper House of the parliament and said it should be utilised properly.

“We must pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and all the martyrs of who rendered the sacrifices of their lives for the supremacy of the Constitution and restoration of democracy,” he added.

The Chief Minister said according to the Constitution of 1973 all the citizens were bound to follow it whereas the legislature, executive and judiciary had the responsibility to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

Murad Ali Shah underlined that the legislature should not allow anyone to intervene into its jurisdiction and also follow the same to supremacy of the Constitution.