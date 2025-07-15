Tuesday, July 15, 2025
Senate session to continue until July 25

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): The ongoing Senate session will continue until July 25, 2025, as decided in a meeting of the House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) chaired by Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday.
Held at the Parliament House, the HBAC meeting reviewed and finalized the legislative agenda for the 352nd Session in detail.
Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Syedaal Khan, Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui, Senator Kamran Murtaza, Senator Raja Nasir Abbas, Senator Jan Muhammad, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Minister of State for Law & Justice and Secretary Senate Syed Hasnaian Haider.
The Secretary Senate briefed the Committee about the legislative business to be transacted during the current session.
