38.2 C
Islamabad
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
ہومNationalSenate session prorogued after adopting budget recommendations
National

Senate session prorogued after adopting budget recommendations

139
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): The Senate session was prorogued sine die on Saturday following the adoption of key budget recommendations for onward submission to the National Assembly.
Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar read out the presidential order, officially proroguing the session indefinitely.
The House adopted the Senate committee’s recommendations on the Federal Budget 2025–26, following the conclusion of the general debate by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

مزید لوڈ کریں

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan