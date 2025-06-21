Senate session prorogued after adopting budget recommendations

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 21 (APP): The Senate session was prorogued sine die on Saturday following the adoption of key budget recommendations for onward submission to the National Assembly.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan Nasar read out the presidential order, officially proroguing the session indefinitely.

The House adopted the Senate committee’s recommendations on the Federal Budget 2025–26, following the conclusion of the general debate by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.