Senate seeks time-bound probe into PIMS fire tragedy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): The tragic fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) came under scrutiny in the Senate on Friday, as lawmakers called for a time-bound parliamentary inquiry to fix responsibility and examine the hospital’s emergency exits, rescue response, fire-safety arrangements and earlier warnings about potential hazards.

Soon after the proceedings commenced, the Leader of the Opposition sought suspension of the Question Hour to allow the House to discuss the tragic incident at PIMS.

Sherry Rehman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) moved an adjournment motion to discuss this tragic incident.

She said that members across the House were deeply saddened by the loss of lives and the matter required the Senate’s immediate attention.

She proposed formation of a House committee to investigate the incident within a fixed timeframe of around 40 days, saying the exercise should lead to accountability and concrete measures rather than another report that was eventually shelved.

She said the committee should examine critical questions, including whether emergency exit gates were open, how long rescue teams took to respond, whether the hospital possessed the required fire NOC and why earlier warnings about deficiencies in its fire-safety system were not acted upon.

Sherry Rehman said claims regarding the emergency exits needed to be independently verified, maintaining that questions remained over whether the gates were accessible when they were most needed.

She also called for examination of previous fire-related incidents and reports at the hospital, questioning what action had been taken on earlier findings and recommendations.

She said the tragedy should not be treated as a government-versus-opposition issue, stressing that parliamentarians were public servants and collectively responsible for ensuring accountability.

She acknowledged that Pakistan’s public hospitals were under tremendous pressure but argued that the immediate issue at PIMS was one of governance rather than merely shortage of funds.

Sherry Rehman said PIMS catered not only to Islamabad but also received large numbers of patients from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Rawalpindi.

Taking part in the debate Pakistan Muslim League Senator Pervaiz Rashid proposed a structural solution and called for legislation requiring every person drawing a salary from taxpayers’ money to receive medical treatment at public-sector hospitals.

Pervaiz Rashid suggested extending the principle to other public services, saying government-paid officials should use public transport for official travel and their children should study in public-sector educational institutions.

He said those responsible for the PIMS tragedy must be punished, but accountability alone would not prevent recurrence unless systemic weaknesses were addressed through lasting reforms.

Ali Zafar of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) expressed concern over what he described as inadequate allocation for the health sector and proposed a bipartisan parliamentary committee comprising 50 per cent government and 50 per cent opposition members.

He said the proposed committee should investigate the PIMS incident and formulate standard operating procedures (SOPs) for hospitals to strengthen safety arrangements and prevent similar tragedies in future.

Saadia Abbasi of PML-N termed the suspension of the Health Secretary insufficient and demanded that PIMS Executive Director also be suspended to ensure an impartial determination of responsibility.

She strongly criticised the hospital administration over the loss of children’s lives and said serious complaints concerning management and availability of facilities could not be ignored. She called for fixing responsibility rather than limiting action to one official.

Jan Muhammad of National Party called for a judicial inquiry into the tragedy and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

He said the incident had exposed serious weaknesses in the management of public hospitals, questioning the condition of healthcare facilities elsewhere in the country if such a tragedy could occur at a major federal hospital in Islamabad.

Falak Naz of PTI expressed serious reservations over the incident and said she and a fellow senator had not been allowed to visit the relevant area at the hospital.

Taking part in the debate, Senator Atta-ur-Rehman of JUI-F expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and termed the incident a failure of the hospital administration.

He particularly referred to the ordeal of a couple who, he said, had been blessed with a child after 11 years but lost the baby in the tragedy.

Khalida Ateeb called for fixing responsibility and said lessons should have been learnt from previous healthcare tragedies to prevent recurrence of negligence.

She raised serious questions over emergency arrangements at the neonatal care facility and said the inquiry should determine why access to the ward was allegedly locked and why valuable time was lost in locating the key during the emergency.

Referring to an earlier incident in Sindh in which around 100 children contracted HIV/AIDS following repeated use of syringes, Khalida Ateeb questioned whether adequate corrective measures and accountability had followed the episode.

Dilawar Khan held the PIMS Executive Director responsible for the administrative failure, saying the Health Minister should not be blamed for responsibilities that directly rested with the hospital management.

He called for reforms in the governance structure of PIMS, saying medical and administrative functions should be clearly separated. Specialist doctors, he said, should concentrate on clinical responsibilities while competent professionals should manage administrative affairs.

Leader of the Opposition Nasir Abbas demanded immediate removal of PIMS Executive Director and said that an impartial and transparent investigation could not be conducted while he remained in office.

He alleged that the Executive Director was highly influential and questioned how officials working under the existing hospital administration could independently investigate the incident while its head continued to hold office.

The opposition leader termed the deaths of the newborn children more than mere negligence and said responsibility must be fixed on all those whose actions or failures had contributed to the loss of innocent lives.

Taking part in the debate, Abid Sher Ali of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz called for setting up a Committee of the Whole of the Senate to examine the PIMS tragedy, as lawmakers sought an impartial investigation, public release of its findings and concrete reforms to prevent recurrence of such incidents.