Election day banner

Senate rejects criminal law amendment bill 2023

Senate rejects criminal law amendment bill 2023
ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Upper House of the Parliament on Monday rejected a bill to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and Code
of Criminal Procedure, 1898 The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 with a majority vote.
Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was in the chair when Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, presented a motion for consideration and passage of the bill, but it was rejected by the Upper House.
When asked to vote on the bill by the chairman, as many as 24 lawmakers voted against the legislation, while 14 members of the Senate expressed support in favour of the bill.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services