Senate reaffirms commitment to uphold Constitution, promote democratic values

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): The Senate on Friday approved a unanimous resolution reaffirming its commitment to upholding the Constitution and promoting democratic values, federalism, tolerance and constitutionalism in the country, as envisaged by the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The resolution was moved by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on the request of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Leader of the House Senator Ishaq Dar on the 3rd and last day of the special commemorative session of the Senate held in connection with its Golden Jubilee.

The House pledged to continue its efforts in protecting the rights of the provinces and marginalised communities, promoting gender equality, and strengthening the democratic process in Pakistan.

It called for promoting constructive dialogue and debate on issues of national importance and providing policy guidelines to the government for implementation.

The resolution called upon civil society, academia, youth, women and the media to provide feedback on the working of the parliament with a view to making it more effective, transparent, open and a repository of people’s trust.

The Upper House expressed optimism and confidence that the celebration and commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Senate would strengthen its commitment and resolve towards fulfilling the ideals of provincial autonomy, federalism and aspirations of the people of Pakistan.

The lawmakers acknowledged the importance of this commemorative 50th Anniversary Session of the Senate aimed at strengthening national harmony, unity and inclusiveness.

They expressed gratitude to the architects of the 1973 Constitution, former chairmen, deputy chairmen and senators, staff, and other stakeholders for transforming the Senate into a chamber of parliamentary excellence over the past 50 years.

The House also adopted another resolution moved by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, acknowledging the contribution of the Senate secretariat employees for their hard work in strengthening and running the business of the House in an amicable manner.

The special commemorative session was prorogued.