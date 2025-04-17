Senate prioritizing investment-friendly legislation: Gilani

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Thursday said that the Senate is giving top priority to legislation aimed at protecting investments, promoting public-private partnerships, and removing bureaucratic barriers.

Addressing the 8th Leaders in Business Summit, he praised the organizers for bringing together policymakers, international investors, and corporate leaders to shape Pakistan’s economic future.

Gilani said that the discussions held on key themes such as climate resilience, digital transformation, inclusive growth, and sustainable trade offer practical roadmaps for national progress.

“As legislators, we in the Senate are keenly attuned to your insights,” he said, adding that such dialogue is essential for aligning legislative priorities with the evolving needs of the economy.

He expressed hope that the summit’s recommendations would directly contribute to policymaking and legislative efforts, helping to build a supportive environment for innovation, investment, and inclusive development.