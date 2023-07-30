Senate passes Toshakhana bill proposing penalty for hiding state gifts

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP): The Senate on Sunday unanimously approved the Toshakhana bill, which proposes penalties for officials who hide state gifts instead of declaring and depositing them in the Toshakhana – the repository for such gifts.

The bill was presented by State Minister for Law and Justice, Shahadat Awan, during the Senate session.

The amendment states that anyone who breaks the rules outlined in Section 3 or any related rule will be fined an amount equal to five times the market value of the gift. If the person is a government servant, they may also face departmental proceedings as per the applicable laws and rules.

The Toshakhana is an administrative facility under the Cabinet Division, responsible for safeguarding valuable gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and other officials by foreign leaders and dignitaries.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the bill aims to address statutory loopholes in the existing procedures.

Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi previously introduced a private bill on this subject, with detailed provisions about gifts and the Toshakhana.

The government lauds its efforts and believes that the bill should provide basic principles clearly, leaving further details to be managed through rules framed as per Article 98 of the constitution. The bill seeks to achieve these objectives. The bill will become law after getting approval from President Dr Arif Alvi.