Senate passes Export Development Fund, National Tariff Commission Bills unanimously

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):The Senate on Tuesday passed two bills including the Export Development Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the National Tariff Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026 unanimously.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on behalf of Minister for Commerce moved both the bill in the House.

The House passed the bills through clause by clause reading. Earlier the minister moved a motion under Rule 263 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, that the requirement of Rule 120 of the said Rules regarding notice period be dispensed with in order to take into consideration at once the Bills at Order Nos. 6 to 9, as passed by the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Law Minister on behalf of Minister for Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Shah laid before the Senate the Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council Ordinance, 2025 (Ordinance No. IX of 2025), as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.