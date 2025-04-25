Senate passes bill to establish NIAS

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP):The Senate on Friday unanimously passed a private member bill to establish the Nippon Institute of Advanced Sciences (NIAS), following clause-by-clause approval.

The bill, introduced by Senator Danesh Kumar, seeks to promote high-quality education and academic excellence across diverse disciplines. It outlines the institute’s focus on advancing knowledge, encouraging research and innovation, and supporting students’ holistic development through comprehensive academic and career services, internships, extracurricular activities, and leadership opportunities.

The proposed institute also emphasizes creating an inclusive and diverse academic environment that ensures equity and accessibility for all students and faculty. It aims to foster global engagement through international collaborations, study abroad programs, and the recruitment of international students and scholars, preparing graduates for global citizenship.

In addition, the institute will undertake community outreach initiatives, collaborate with local organizations, and address societal challenges through research and innovation. Environmental sustainability is also central to its mission, with efforts directed at reducing ecological footprints, conducting research on environmental issues, and raising awareness among students and staff.

During the session, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar introduced the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill, 2025, aimed at establishing a commission to safeguard whistleblowers. The bill was referred to the relevant committee for further consideration.

Furthermore, the Senate passed a resolution to extend the Societies Registration (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (Ordinance No. XI of 2024) for an additional 120 days starting April 27, 2025, under Article 89(2)(a)(ii) of the Constitution. The resolution was tabled by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry.