Senate panel expresses concern over the absence of senior officials

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP):The meeting of Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Communications was held here on Monday at the Parliament House.

The meeting was presided over by the Convener, Senator Kamil Ali Agha. Senators Zamir Hussain Ghumro and Saifullah Abro also attended the meeting, said a press release.

The sub-committee observed with concern that despite assurance given in the last meeting, the CEO, National Highway Authority (NHA), and the Secretary, Ministry of Communications, failed to attend the meeting. The sub-committee expressed serious concern over the continuous and unjustified absence of the above officials.

Taking serious notice of the continuous absence of the Secretary, the sub-committee observed that such conduct amounts to a breach of privilege of the Committee and the House, as Standing Committees function as an extension of the Parliament. Therefore, the sub-committee decided to write a letter to the Prime Minister through the Chairman Senate regarding the misconduct and breach of privilege of the sub-committee along with the House by the Secretary, Ministry of Communications.

The sub-committee further directed that the pending matter be finalized in the upcoming meeting to be held on 19th January, 2026.