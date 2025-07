- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP): The Senate on Tuesday offered Fateha for the departed soul of Senator Abbas Afridi, the victims of the recent flash floods, individuals tragically killed in terrorist attacks in Balochistan, and those who drowned in Swat.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, led the prayers upon the request of Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani.