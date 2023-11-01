Senate of Pakistan urges Muslim Ummah to take lead in resolving Gaza-Israel conflict

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP): In a fervent plea to the Muslim Ummah, the Senate of Pakistan on Wednesday called for active involvement in resolving the ongoing Gaza-Israel conflict and for providing urgent assistance to the innocent Muslims suffering under Israeli aggression.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui, during a passionate debate on the motion, expressed deep concern over the collective silence of the Muslim world in the face of the Gaza crisis, highlighting the dire need for immediate action.

He lamented the lack of proactive measures from influential organizations like the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in effectively addressing the issue and standing up to Israel.

“The silence of the Muslim world is deafening,”Senator Siddiqui emphasized, underscoring the urgency of the situation where thousands, including children, are falling victim to daily violence without any meaningful intervention.

He drew attention to the stark contrast between the vast geographic expanse of Muslim-populated lands, spanning over 350,000,00 square miles, and the Israeli state, covering a mere twenty thousand square miles, yet the disparity in action remains staggering.

The Senator expressed dismay over the recent statement issued by the Arab League, which failed to distinguish between the perpetrators and the victims, equating innocent civilians with Israelis inciting violence.

Senator Irfan Siddique lamented the spiritual void within our hearts and the hollowness of our words, serving only to console ourselves.

He proposed a resolution condemning the assault on the innocent people of Gaza, urging the Chairman of the Senate to preserve it in the Senate records, given that the leader of the house had also presented a unanimous resolution.

Meanwhile, Senator Saadia Abbasi denounced the establishment of the state of Israel as illegal, affirming that it holds no legitimate claim to the territories it currently occupies.

Adding historical context to the discussion, Senator Nisar Khuhro recalled the Lahore gathering of March 23, 1940, where crucial resolutions advocating self-determination for Muslims in the subcontinent and the rights of the Palestinian people were passed.

He emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Palestine, recalling the pivotal moment when the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) was formally invited to the 1974 OIC conference held in Pakistan during the tenure of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, attended by Yasir Arafat.

Amidst the heartfelt solidarity, Senator Hafiz Abdul Kareem delivered a speech in Arabic, strongly condemning the atrocities committed by Israel in Gaza.

Echoing the sentiment, Senator Behramad Tangi urged fellow senators and philanthropists to extend generous support to the embattled people of Palestine.

In the wake of relentless Israeli aggression, Senators Umer Farooq, Saleem Mandviwala, Muhammad Qasim, and Rukhsana Zuberi all joined in condemning the ongoing violence, denouncing it as nothing short of the systematic genocide of the Palestinian people.

Their unified voices emphasized the critical need for immediate global action and humanitarian aid to address the harrowing situation in Gaza.