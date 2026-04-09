Senate launches national anthem in Choral format

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP): The Senate of Pakistan hosted a distinguished cultural and diplomatic event, bringing together ambassadors of friendly countries, senators, and guests to mark the official launch of the national anthem of Pakistan, Qaumi Tarana, in a choral format, while celebrating the enduring partnership between Pakistan and Romania.

The programme commenced with an informal gathering of ambassadors with Yousaf Raza Gillani, Chairman of the Senate.

It continued with the inauguration of a diplomatic exhibition dedicated to over six decades of Romania-Pakistan bilateral relations, highlighting key milestones in political dialogue, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange.

The exhibition was officially opened through a ribbon-cutting ceremony jointly conducted by Chairman Gillani and Dan Stoenescu, Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan. Foreign ambassadors and Pakistani parliamentarians toured the exhibition, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening international cooperation and friendship.

A highlight of the event was the performance of the national anthem of Pakistan in its historic choral arrangement by the Romanian National Chamber Choir “Madrigal – Marin Constantin,” presented during the opening of the Senate plenary session in the presence of ambassadors, senators, and guests.

On this occasion, Chairman Gillani recalled that, on the occasion of Pakistan Day (23 March), Romania offered Pakistan the first-ever professional choral arrangement and written score of its national anthem. This landmark cultural initiative was presented to the Senate on the auspicious day when Pakistan played a crucial diplomatic role in reaching a ceasefire in the Middle East.

He further expressed his appreciation to the Romanian authorities for their support in advancing this historic initiative, emphasizing that the project represents a lasting cultural bridge between Pakistan and Romania, symbolizing friendship, mutual respect, and a shared vision for deepening bilateral relations.

During the plenary session, senators from both the government and opposition benches also expressed their gratitude to Romania for this historic gesture.

The event reaffirmed the strength of Romania-Pakistan relations and underscored the vital role of cultural diplomacy in bringing nations closer together.