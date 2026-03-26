Senate Committee on Interior reviews Islamabad Metro Bus Service Bill 2026 to establish independent authority

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP): The Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control under the chairmanship of Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman on Thursday took up the Islamabad Metro Bus Service Bill, 2026, which seeks to establish an independent authority for the federal capital’s public transport system.

However, officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) opposed the proposal, arguing that the civic body already operates a dedicated transport wing and a separate authority is unnecessary.

The Ministry of Interior and CDA assured the Committee that they remain open to constructive improvements. After discussions, the Chairman deferred the bill and directed the mover, CDA, Interior Ministry and Law Ministry to hold consultations and present a consensus in the next meeting.

The Committee unanimously approved The Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and also passed The Offence of Zina (Enforcement of Hudood) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 following detailed deliberations.

While reviewing The Islamabad Real Estate (Regulation and Development) (Amendment) Bill, 2026, members voiced concerns over delays despite its passage from both Houses.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry informed the Committee that the government is examining overlaps in relevant laws, and a meeting chaired by the Federal Law Minister has been scheduled.

The Chairman deferred further discussion and instructed the Interior Ministry to expedite the matter. The Committee also unanimously passed The National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The condition of the Parliament Lodges came under sharp scrutiny. Members expressed serious concern over poor security, unhygienic conditions, lack of janitorial services and growing illegal occupancy. Despite substantial budget allocations, the lodges remain in a dilapidated condition, members noted.

CDA officials briefed the Committee on challenges and assured that new Parliament Lodges would be completed by July 2026.

The Chairman directed CDA to submit a detailed report with recommendations and called for strict action against defaulters and illegal occupants.

The Committee also reviewed the ban on tinted vehicle glasses. Officials briefed that the restriction was imposed due to widespread misuse.

The Chairman recommended a fee-based mechanism for allowing tinted glasses, with exemptions for parliamentarians and diplomats. The Committee was further informed that the arms licence policy is under review by the Federal Cabinet.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police briefed the Committee on the law and order situation in Mardan, highlighting successful counter-terrorism operations against TTP-linked groups, anti-narcotics efforts particularly against the trafficking of “ice”and actions against serious crime networks.

The police informed that modern surveillance technologies, including drones, are increasingly deployed in operations. Members urged improved inter-provincial collaboration to enhance technological capacity. The Committee commended the KP Police for their sacrifices and role as a frontline force, directing that a formal appreciation be issued. The Committee also discussed the mechanism for blocking CNICs of criminals.

The Minister of State for Interior clarified that CNIC blocking can only take place under court orders. Members raised concerns that some Afghan nationals allegedly possess Pakistani CNICs, while certain Pakistani citizens have faced unjust blockage. The Chairman directed authorities to investigate and resolve the issue promptly.

Discussion on the security situation in Malakand and Chitral was postponed due to the absence of the mover.

The meeting was attended by Senators Shahadat Awan, Umer Farooq, Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, Jam Saifullah Khan, Mir Dostain Khan Domki and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry. Senator Sarmad Ali participated as the mover of various bills, while Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi joined via an online link.