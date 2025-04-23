Senate committee defers agenda items over officials’ absence

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP):The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development postponed its Wednesday meeting due to the absence of key ministry officials, deferring discussions on critical agenda items and rescheduling the session for early May.

Chaired by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada, the meeting began with the chairman noting with concern the absence of the Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and the Federal Secretary, whose presence is required under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

Their presence was required to brief the August forum on current policy initiatives designed to incentivise overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland, and expand employment opportunities for migrant workers across international labor markets.

The committee convened to discuss critical matters pertaining to overseas Pakistanis, including the Ministry’s proposal to extend Sehat Card coverage to migrant workers and their families in line with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s existing model.

The session also reviewed the outcomes of OPF’s recent Overseas Pakistanis Convention and examined the pendency of litigation EOBI cases.

At that juncture, senators Shahadat Awan, Zameer Hussain Ghumro, and Gurdeep Singh expressed grave concerns over the without intimation absence of the minister, noting that the committee meeting had been convened after a two-month gap despite the previous meeting being postponed at the ministry’s request.

The senators unanimously emphasized that they had traveled from far-flung areas of the country, setting aside other engagements, while ministry officials were not paying due respect to the Parliamentary forum and termed it a breach of the Senate’s privilege.

Following requests from senators Shahadat Awan, Zameer Hussain Ghumro, Gurdeep Singh, and Kazim Ali Shah, committee chairman Zeeshan Khanzada deferred consideration of the agenda until the first week of May 2025.

He directed that the committee’s sentiments be conveyed to the minister and federal secretary for overseas, with instructions to attend the next meeting prepared with complete details and records on all agenda items.