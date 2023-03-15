Senate commemorates historic fifty years journey

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here on Wednesday formally inaugurated the events at a ceremony in the parliament house by presiding over the special commemorative session summoned to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan.

The Special Commemorative Session commenced with the recitation of the verses of Surah Al-Hashr (23 & 24) stating the omnipotence of the Almighty Allah and His exalted qualities like the Supreme in Might and the Majestic. The Senate Hall was decorated with the national flag, the flag of the Senate and the friendly countries.

The Chairman Senate formally welcomed all the provincial and national leaders, former and current senators along with other guests to the memorable gathering held to celebrate and honour the half-a-century journey of the Upper House of the Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the senate of Pakistan has an important role in legislation and the promotion of national cohesion. He said the Senate of Pakistan was formed in 1973 to ensure equal representation of all the federating units.

The Chairman while pointing out the gathering said the house depicted the picture of the whole of Pakistan.

He said this memorial session was significant due to its constitutional and historic importance.

The Session was an occasion to highlight the visionary determination of the founders of this House who took this decision 50 years back, he added.

The Chairman highlighted the constitutional history of the evolution of the Parliament from the first session of the first Constituent Assembly of Pakistan held on 10th August 1947 in Karachi to the approval of the third Constitution of 1973 that was approved on 10th April 1973 and lead to the creation of the Senate.

He expressed his pleasure in witnessing the Senate’s landmark legislation despite regional, local and political chaos over the decades that protected the rights of all.

On the occasion, a commemorative stamp issued by the Pakistan post, a commemorative coin and a medallion were also unveiled in connection with the golden jubilee celebrations.

The Chair directed the Leader of the House in Senate to move the motion to convert the House into Committee of the Whole from time to time during the special commemorative session for the address of the honourable guests. The motion was carried unanimously by the House.

The Senate Chair converted the House into the Committee of the Whole as per the approved motion to present a special song written and composed by the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shakeel Asghar who is working with the Senate on the golden jubilee services. The song reflected the true spirit and purpose of the Senate of Pakistan in light of the Constitution of Pakistan.

The Chairman Senate and members of the House appreciated Shakeel Asghar for his commendable effort.

Taking the floor of the House, the Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar thanked the Chairman Senate and his team for arranging the golden jubilee special celebrations in a befitting manner.

He added that the occasion was important to highlight the achievement made by the Senate over the past five decades and also to reflect on its rich history.

He underlined that the gathering of national and provincial leadership on the occasion showed the much-cherished unity of all federating units.

“We must acknowledge the visionary leaders who opted for the Constitution of 1973. Let’s renew our pledge for a pluralistic and dynamic Pakistan,” he added.

Senator Ishaq ended that the country’s progress, stability and prosperity were in the continuity of the democratic system and collaborative sustained efforts.

Chairman Senate presented the special medallion to the Leader of the House and all others who addressed after him.

Senator Abida Azeem on the occasion said the Upper House represented all the provinces and it allowed raising their voice.

She added that there was less representation of women in the Upper House that needed to be approved.

Senator Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai also spoke on the occasion.

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said there was a need to look into our past and foresee our future. He said the founders of the Constitution of 1973 created the Senate to give representation to small provinces and communities.

He said the country was a transitional democracy and not a liberal one. He welcomed the presence of the former senators as a good omen.

The golden jubilee was a milestone achieved and it had our political life hidden in it, he added.

Former Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq said he considered the Senate as a family due to its representation of all federating units and the respect it gave to everyone.

He mentioned that the Senate was a unique body of Pakistan as there were many other bicameral legislatures all over the world like that in India and US but it enjoyed a separate status due to equal representation of all without nomination.

He suggested that there was room to increase the powers of the Upper House in the financial matters of the country as at present only the National Assembly could approve the budget. Raja Zafar said economic justice and the growth of economic institutions would lead to the strengthening of the democratic system.

Former ANP Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour urged the political leadership to demonstrate political wisdom at this critical juncture and sit together to evolve a joint strategy to bring the country out of the current economic crisis.

He informed the house that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the front-line province in the war against terrorism is again facing a wave of terrorism.

He said that his family had lost their young leadership earlier in the war against terrorism.

Former Deputy Chairman Senate Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali recalled the political struggle for the supremacy of democracy in Pakistan and suggested a direct election of the Senate of Pakistan. He called for more financial powers and authority for the Senate to serve the country in a better way.

Former PPPP Senator Sehar Kamran said that PPPP played a major role in framing the constitution of Pakistan while the 18th amendment also restored the true spirit of the unanimously passed 1973 Constitution.

She said that the Constitution of Pakistan should be included in the academic syllabus so that everyone should know about its real spirit.

Senator Hidayat Ullah Shah said that Senate represents all the federating units and it should ensure decency in politics which is rare in today’s politics.

Former PPPP Senator Farhat Ullah Babar congratulated the Chairman of the Senate for holding the celebrations. He paid tributes to all those who played role in the unanimous approval of the constitution from the Parliament in 1973.

He also condemned those who violated the constitution but said those violating the constitution in past did not dare to abrogate it because it was a complete document having complete guidelines for a democratic Pakistan.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing a wave of terrorism again and appealed to hold a debate on unrest in the province and malign those who supported the mischievous elements there and talked with them.

Senator Farah Aqil Shah said that politicians should come up to the expectations of the people and legislation must be ensured for the welfare of the people.

He said that former lawmakers should be also taken on board about policies directly linked to the public.

Former Senator Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini said that the Senate should review its role and determine whether it has succeeded in addressing the issue of federating units.

He said that the powers of every institution are determined in the constitution of the country, but unfortunately, some of them have exceeded their powers.

He said that democratic institutions have been weakened in the past and urged the institutions not to intervene in parliamentary affairs in future. The supremacy of parliament is the only way to resolve the issues being faced by the country, he maintained.

Senator Atta ur Rehman said that the constitution of Pakistan should be respected and the state should be built as per the teachings of Islam.

Senator Behramand Tangi welcomed all the former senators and others for attending the session.

He demanded more financial powers for the Senate, especially in the budget and hoped that the Chairman of the Senate would play his role.

Senator Danesh Kumar said that the Senate represents all federating units of the country. He said that seats were reserved for minorities in Parliament after the passage of the 18th amendment and demanded more seats for minorities to address the issue of community.

Senator Danesh Kumar appealed to all political leaders to shun their differences for Pakistan and contribute together to resolve the issue.

Senator Farooq H. Naek said that the Senate has played a central role in the advancement of Pakistan during the last 50 years and it has been a symbol of democracy and solidarity.

He said that the Senate is a platform to protect the rights of the people by maintaining balance in Parliament. “We must acknowledge challenges lying ahead and we need to work together beyond party politics,” he added.

Senator Hidayatullah said that Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto gave the constitution to the country and he would be remembered for this great achievement.

He said that the economic situation of the country is worse and political wisdom should be demonstrated to overcome these crises.

Senator Faiz Muhammad highlighted the issue of missing persons and asked the Chairman of the Senate to play his role in addressing these issues.

He prayed for the bright future of the country and said that unity is the only way to steer the country out of the challenges.