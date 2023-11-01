Senate Chairman refers issue of protesting university teachers to Standing Committee

ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP): The Chairman of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, has taken action on the matter of university teachers protesting outside the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and referred it to the standing committee.

This decision comes after a point from Senator Saadia Abbasi, who highlighted the grievances of the protesting teachers, including their demands for a proper service structure and fair promotion policy.

Senator Abbasi lamented the lack of concrete action despite previous directives to the HEC regarding the matter from the National Assembly and its relevant Standing Committee.

Consequently, she appealed to the Chairman to refer the issue to the relevant senate standing committee for a more thorough examination.

Chairman Sanjrani duly acknowledged the gravity of the situation and accepted the proposal for further consideration of the matter in Senate Standing Committee of Federal Education and Professional Training.

It was also approved to summon the President of the All Public Universities BPS Teachers Association (APUBTA) in the meeting of relevant standing committee.

At the core of the teachers’ demands is the long-overdue issuance of a notification approving a comprehensive service structure and promotion policy for all Basic Pay Scale (BPS) teachers in public sector universities. This demand echoes a commitment previously made by the HEC in written correspondence, emphasizing the urgency of resolving this persisting issue.

