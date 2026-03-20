Senate Chairman felicitates global community on Nowruz

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP): Chairman of the Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Friday extended warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations to people around the world celebrating the auspicious occasion of Nowruz.

In his message, Gilani said that Nowruz, which marks the arrival of spring and the renewal of life, symbolises hope, harmony, and the triumph of light over darkness.

He said that this centuries-old festival reflects a shared cultural heritage and promotes the values of peace, coexistence, and mutual respect among nations and communities.

“Such occasions serve as a reminder of the importance of unity, dialogue, and understanding in addressing global challenges,” the Chairman of the Senate added.

He underscored the need to strengthen people-to-people connections and foster goodwill beyond borders.

Gilani conveyed his best wishes for prosperity, happiness, and well-being to all those celebrating Nowruz, both within Pakistan and across the world, and expressed hope that the spirit of the festival would inspire collective efforts towards a more peaceful and inclusive future.