Senate Chairman felicitates China on Chinese New Year

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the government, leadership and people of the People’s Republic of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year 2026.

In his felicitation message, he said the New Year brings a message of joy, peace, progress and prosperity.

He expressed the hope that the year would usher in greater success, stability and continued advancement for the people of China.

Gilani described the long-standing, exemplary and iron-clad friendship between Pakistan and China as a source of pride for the peoples of both countries.

He said the bilateral relationship is founded on mutual trust, respect and cooperation, and continues to grow stronger with the passage of time.

The Senate chairman reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm commitment to further enhancing cooperation with China at all levels, including parliamentary exchanges.

He added that the partnership between the two countries would continue to play a key role in promoting peace and prosperity in the region.

On the occasion of the New Year, he also conveyed his best wishes and prayers for health, happiness and continued development for the people of China.