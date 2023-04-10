Senate Chairman condemns terrorist attack in Quetta

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, has vehemently condemned the recent terrorist attack that occurred near a police vehicle on the Quetta’s Shahrah-e-Iqbal.

Expressing his deep shock and sorrow over the loss of valuable lives, the Chairman strongly denounced the heinous act of terrorism and reiterated his firm resolve to fight against it.

Sanjrani extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the injured and prayed for their swift recovery. He emphasized that the country’s enemies would not succeed in their nefarious designs, and the nation would stand united against all forms of terrorism.

Furthermore, the Chairman highlighted the sacrifices made by security forces and law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of the people. He reiterated his firm belief that their sacrifices would not go in vain, and the authorities would take all necessary measures to bring the perpetrators of this cowardly act to justice.