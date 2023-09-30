Senate chairman calls for swift compensation for Mastung blast victims

Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has urged caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Kakar and Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki to promptly announce a compensation package for the victims and martyrs of the Mastung blast.

In a statement, he called for an allocation of Rs 2 million for the families of the martyrs and Rs 1 million for each of the injured from the Mastung blast.

He expressed hope that the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Balochistan would unveil a relief package for the martyrs and those injured in the Mastung blast.

Chairman Sanjrani affirmed his solidarity with the victims’ suffering and emphasized his commitment to preventing any disruption of the peace process.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services