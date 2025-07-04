Senate by-polls scheduled: Punjab votes July 21, KP on July 31

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (APP): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the schedule for Senate by-elections due to passing of Professor Sajid Mir and other vacated by Sania Nishtar with the polling to be held on July 21 and July 31 respectively.

Polling for the seat vacated after the passing of Senator Prof. Sajid Mir will now be held on July 21, 2025, at the Punjab Assembly. This election, previously delayed due to an incomplete electoral college, will proceed with a revised list of candidates to be published on July 15. Nomination withdrawals can be submitted until July 16, and the polling will take place on July 21.

The seat vacated by Ms. Sania Nishtar will be contested on July 31, 2025, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. According to the official schedule, a public notice will be issued on July 9. Nomination papers are to be submitted on July 10 and 11, followed by scrutiny on July 16.