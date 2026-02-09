Senate body to ensure implementation of 18th amendment effectively

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): The Senate Functional Committee on Devolution was briefed about the implementation status of various provisions of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, as well as on the resources, budget, and staff of the Ministry of Petroleum, including its corporations and attached departments.

The meeting was chaired under the chairmanship of Senator Zamir Hussain Ghumro, said a press release on Monday.

Officials of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), the Secretary of the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), and representatives of other relevant ministries attended the meeting.

The committee expressed serious concerns over the failure to grant provinces their constitutional rights and powers under the 18th Constitutional Amendment. Senator Ghumro stated that the Cabinet and the Council of Common Interests are accountable to Parliament; however, unfortunately, the CCI currently appears to be completely inactive. He emphasized that the CCI must improve its performance and noted that although equal provincial representation exists in the Constitution, however, equal representation is still missing. CCI’s functions are being carried out through some other forum, which is against the spirit of the Constitution. He questioned whether the CCI considers itself to have no control over constitutionally established institutions. In response, officials informed the Committee that they were representing only the Secretariat.

Zamir Hussain Ghumro directed the CCI officials to formulate and submit, at the earliest, a proper mechanism for the institution so that appropriate recruitments could be made, enabling the CCI to effectively perform its supervisory role regarding provincial rights. He stressed that no negligence concerning provincial rights would be tolerated.

The meeting also deliberated on the oil and gas sector. The Committee pointed out that the prescribed quota for employment of local people in oil and gas companies is not being implemented, and that equal provincial representation is also lacking on the boards of various institutions under the Ministry of Petroleum.

Senator Sardar Al-Haj Muhammad Umar Gorgij stated that the concerns of Sindh and Balochistan are the most serious. He highlighted that the overall situation in Balochistan, in particular, is alarming, and questioned whether the Federation seeks provincial consent in agreements related to provincial resources. He added that the Committee intends to make serious efforts to resolve these issues.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Committee sought complete details regarding the employment of local people in the oil and gas sector, provincial shares, and provincial representation on the boards of various institutions.

The Functional Committee reaffirmed its commitment to taking all possible constitutional and parliamentary measures to ensure full and effective implementation of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, protection of provincial rights, and the functionality of constitutional institutions.

The meeting was attended by Senator Punjo Bheel, Senator Sardar Al-Haj Muhammad Umar Gorgij, along with senior officials of the relevant departments.