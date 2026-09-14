Senate body seeks action against PIMS tragedy culprits

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP):The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services on Monday called for strict action against those held responsible for the tragic deaths of children at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), directing the authorities to take effective measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The committee, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, received a briefing on the inquiry report into the PIMS tragedy and the measures taken by the concerned authorities following the incident.

The committee was informed about the findings of the inquiry and the responsibility fixed on officials in connection with the deaths of the children.

The members stressed that those found responsible should face action in accordance with law and that accountability should not remain confined to departmental proceedings.

The committee directed the concerned authorities to ensure that recommendations arising from the inquiry were implemented in letter and spirit and that institutional shortcomings identified in the report were addressed on a priority basis.

It further emphasized the need for strengthening emergency response mechanisms at PIMS, ensuring adequate availability of doctors, nurses, medicines and essential equipment, and establishing clear protocols for the immediate treatment and referral of critically ill children.

The members stressed that hospital administrations must maintain effective monitoring and accountability mechanisms, particularly in emergency and pediatric departments, to ensure that delays, negligence or lack of coordination do not put patients’ lives at risk.

The committee also discussed the implementation status of recommendations made during its meeting held on August 20, 2026 regarding the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

The committee also received a briefing on the grievances of Microbiology, Biotechnology and Biochemistry degree holders regarding their exclusion or non-recognition under the Allied Health Professional Council Act, 2022.

The briefing covered the legal and regulatory position regarding their registration, professional recognition and eligibility to practice, as well as proposed measures to address their concerns.

The officials apprised the committee of the existing regulatory framework and steps being considered to resolve the issue.

The committee directed the relevant authorities to examine the matter in accordance with the law and ensure that the legitimate concerns of degree holders were appropriately addressed.