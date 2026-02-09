Senate body reviews budget allocations, raises concern over project delays

ISLAMABAD, Feb 09 (APP): The Senate Standing Committee on Communications on Monday reviewed the budgetary allocations for the current financial year and budgetary proposals for the upcoming financial year and expressed serious concern over delays in road infrastructure projects leading to cost escalations.

The Committee, which met under the chairmanship of Senator Pervaiz Rashid, was briefed on the ongoing projects of the National Highway Authority (NHA), discussed issues related to the dilapidated condition of roads raised during Senate proceedings, and reviewed the implementation status of the approved Escalation Price Adjustment Formula.

The meeting was attended by Senators Dost Ali Jeesar, Jam Saifullah Khan, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Kamil Ali Agha, Niaz Ahmad and Muhammad Talha Mahmood, while Senators Falak Naz and Hidayatullah Khan participated as special invitees.

The Committee reviewed the budgetary allocations and releases for the current financial year and examined the proposed budget for the next financial year. It was informed that a major portion of the NHA budget consists of PSDP-funded projects. However, the Senate body expressed serious concern that delays in project execution due to insufficient budget releases are leading to significant cost escalations. Senator Jam Saifullah Khan emphasized that the Sukkur–Hyderabad Motorway should be treated as a priority project and directed that progress updates be presented in every Committee meeting.

The Committee expressed concern over the slow pace of road infrastructure projects across the country and urged the formulation of a mechanism to avoid simultaneous execution of multiple projects. It was suggested that initiating and completing projects one at a time would help prevent cost escalation and ensure timely completion. The Committee further recommended consultation with the Planning Commission in devising such a mechanism. The Chairman directed that clear responsibility be fixed for project delays and that escalation costs be borne by those responsible.

The Committee also discussed issues concerning the deteriorating condition of motorways and the Lawari Tunnel. Serious concerns were raised regarding safety, ventilation, and quality standards, particularly in view of the strategic importance of the Tunnel. The Committee also deliberated on the need for protective roofing and safety measures for roads in mountainous regions, including Chitral. It was noted that a significant number of NHA road connectivity projects are currently underway in Balochistan. The Chairman directed that detailed project specifications be provided to the Committee and inspection visits for Committee members be arranged.

The Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Communications presented its unanimous report, which was appreciated by the Chairman and members for its diligent work. The Committee was also briefed on the progress of the Chakdara–Chitral and Gilgit–Shandur road projects.

Furthermore, the Committee was briefed on the implementation of the Prime Minister-approved Escalation Price Adjustment Formula for ongoing projects. The Committee noted that delays in the implementation of the formula could further increase contractors’ claims and termed such delays as contrary to the Prime Minister’s directives. The Chairman directed the Chairman NHA to address the matter promptly and submit quarterly progress reports to the Committee.