Senate body Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP):The Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday unanimously approved the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The senate body met here under the chairmanship of Senator Farooq H. Naek, at Parliament House to deliberate on two important legislative proposals: the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

During the review of the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Committee considered proposed provisions aimed at addressing cybercrimes committed by personnel of the Pakistan Navy. The Committee took note that the bill is exclusively applicable to naval personnel and does not extend to civilians.

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, endorsed the proposed amendments, reiterating the government’s resolve to reinforce internal disciplinary mechanisms within the armed forces while adhering to legal principles.

After detailed deliberations, the Committee unanimously approved the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with the exception of Section 176(c) giving mandate of national development, which was omitted based on concerns raised by Committee members by the vote of 3:2.

The Committee also examined the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2025, introduced by Senator Farooq H. Naek. The bill sought to enhance regulatory oversight in the legal profession by introducing stricter eligibility criteria and disciplinary measures.

However, in light of the reservations expressed by the Pakistan Bar Council, Senator Naek withdrew the bill, underscoring the importance of respecting the views of the Bar Council as a regulatory authority. He clarified that the intent behind the bill was to promote integrity and professionalism in the legal field, not to curtail the independence of the profession.

The meeting was attended by Senators Kamran Murtaza, Shahadat Awan, Hamid Khan, Syed Ali Zafar, Khalil Tahir, Mohammad Abdul Qadir, Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, and senior officials from the Establishment Division, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Defence, and representatives of the Bar Councils