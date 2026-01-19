Senate body on Railways elects Shahadat Awan as Chairman

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 19 (APP):The Senate Standing Committee on Railways Monday unanimously elected Senator Shahadat Awan as its new Chairman during a meeting held at the Parliament House.

The meeting was attended by Senators Shahadat Awan, Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Dost Ali Jeesar, Rubina Khalid, and Nasir Mahmood.

During the proceedings, Senator Dost Ali Jeesar proposed the name of Senator Shahadat Awan for the position of Chairman, Senate Standing Committee on Railways.

The proposal was seconded by Senator Ashraf Ali Jatoi.

Following the nomination, the committee unanimously endorsed Senator Shahadat Awan as Chairman.

Members of the committee congratulated the newly elected Chairman and assured him of their full cooperation.

They expressed confidence that under his leadership, the committee would play a more active and effective role in addressing issues related to the railway sector.

Expressing his gratitude, Senator Shahadat Awan thanked the committee members for their trust and confidence.

He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the role of the committee and said that effective steps would continue to be taken for the resolution of public issues, particularly those concerning Pakistan Railways.