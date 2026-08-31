Senate body expresses displeasure over negligence in PIMS tragedy

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): The Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Monday expressed displeasure over alleged negligence and shortcomings at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), particularly regarding fire safety, emergency preparedness and regulatory oversight.

The committee, chaired by Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti, examined the incident of tragic deaths of 14 newborns in the PIMS nursery fire, with particular reference to the adequacy of medical, paediatric and emergency care, adherence to clinical and patient safety protocols, administrative and systemic deficiencies, and the institution’s response to the incident.

During the meeting, senators questioned PIMS officials and regulators about fire-safety arrangements, inspection mechanisms, emergency preparedness and the reporting of previous fire incidents.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the PIMS management and the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and sought clarification on measures taken to ensure the safety of patients, particularly newborns and other vulnerable patients.

The committee was informed that PIMS had not conducted a general fire drill involving all hospital staff. Instead, a fire drill was reportedly conducted only for security guards in February.

Lawmakers expressed concern over the lack of comprehensive emergency preparedness and stressed that all hospital staff should be properly trained and regularly involved in fire and emergency drills.

The committee also learned that PIMS had never undergone a regulatory inspection by the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA).

Senators strongly criticized the regulatory authority over the lapse, particularly as an IHRA official acknowledged that the public-sector hospital had not been inspected.

The committee noted that IHRA had sealed 358 non-compliant private healthcare facilities during the past year, questioning why similar regulatory oversight had not been carried out at PIMS.

The senators emphasized the need for effective regulatory oversight, institutional accountability and strict implementation of patient-safety protocols to prevent recurrence of such tragedies.

The committee also reviewed remedial measures and discussed recommendations aimed at strengthening accountability, improving patient safety, enhancing emergency preparedness and addressing administrative and systemic deficiencies in public hospitals.