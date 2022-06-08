Senate body discusses revival of DI Khan Airport

ISLAMABAD, Jun 08 (APP): The Senate’s Standing Committee on Aviation on Wednesday discussed matters related to revival of the Dera Ismail Khan Airport, reopening of Pakistan International Airlines’ office in Hyderabad and increased quantum of delayed flights from Quetta.

The committee meeting, presided over by Senator Hidayatullah, was given a detailed briefing on the revival of D I Khan Airport and informed that a viability survey would be carried out and a report to be submitted within three months.

It was further briefed that the airport’s runway did not fulfill the landing requirement of ‘large flights’ as it was especially designed for ATR planes.

The body asserted that the government must ensure that it served the people of Pakistan and “reviving this airport will be a huge service to them”.

Reviewing the closure of PIA office in Hyderabad and its reopening raised by Senator Keshoo Bai, the committee observed that given the level of IT (information technology) knowhow of the masses making online flight bookings was out of question.

The lawmakers were informed that the PIA’s bookings could be managed via agent networks in the city. However, a study for more details would be conducted and its findings to be shared with the committee.

As regards incessant flight delays in Quetta, the committee viewed that required measures should be taken to effectively tackle the issue.

The body was informed that one major reason for cancellation of flights was bad weather conditions which were experienced between October and March. “Cancellation of flights on operational grounds is another factor for delays.”

Representatives of the Aviation Division assured the committee that all possible measures would be taken to ensure flight operation as per the given schedule. However, the safety of the people could not be compromised, they added.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla presented a report of the sub-committee that discussed Aviation Policies of Pakistan in detail and identified loopholes, recommending change in rules for revival of the aviation sector in the country.

He suggested that ways and means to increase tourism in the country must be explored.

