Senate body directs to include all educational disciplines in benevolent fund

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Tuesday directed the authorities to include all educational disciplines in benevolent fund so that the maximum children of government employees could get benefit from it.

While chairing the meeting, Senator Sadia Abbasi said that nursing courses were very important worldwide and in other countries a nurse is managing an entire hospital. Nursing should also be included in benevolent fund as well.

Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zubair recommended inclusion of skill education sector in the fund as well. The committee directed the authorities concerned to include all educational disciplines in the benevolent fund.

Special Secretary Establishment Division apprised the committee regarding the payment of semester fees from Benevolent fund university level. The child of a government employee is reimbursed from the fund.

The Committee was informed that students of Medical, Engineering, Information Technology (IT), Architect, and Business Studies are reimbursed.

Senator Fauzia Arshad said that there are some children of government employees who cannot get admission in government educational institutions due to low marks and get admission in private educational institutions.