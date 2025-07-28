Senate body briefed about funds availability Sehwan Bypass’s construction

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):The Senate Standing Committee on Communications was apprised regarding the possibility of funds availability for the construction of the Sehwan Bypass under the CAREC Tranche-1 Project.

The meeting was chaired by its the chairmanship, Senator Pervaiz Rashid which was attended by Senators Zamir Hussain Ghumro, Jam Saifullah Khan, Saifullah Abro, Dost Ali Jessar, Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan Kamil Ali Agha, Abdul Wasay and other officials from Ministry from Communications and relevant departments, said a press release on Monday.

The Chairman, National Highway Authority (NHA), informed that the PC-I of the CAREC Tranche-1 Project was approved by ECNEC on 26th July 2017 at a cost of Rs 21,041 million. Subsequently, the 1st Revised PC-I was approved by ECNEC on 30th December 2024, with an updated cost of Rs 29,966 million. For the Fiscal Year 2025-26, an allocation of Rs 1,323 million (FC: Rs. 1000 (m), LC: Rs. 323 (m). The project is financed by the Asian Development Bank under Loan No. 3574-PAK, amounting to USD 80 million, which is scheduled to close on 31st December 2025. Moreover, M/s DONGIL Engineering (Joint Venture), South Korea, has been engaged as the Design Review and Supervisory Consultant for the project.

The Committee was apprised that Sehwan Bypass cannot be included in the ADB-funded CAREC Tranche-1 project, which is at the closing stage. The Revised PC-I has been approved with a completion date of 31st December 2025, and no additional scope can be accommodated. It was noted that ADB approval and policy compliance would be required for any new works, while land acquisition funds are not available. With two sections completed and the third near completion, it was suggested that the Sehwan Bypass be taken up through a separate PC-I in the upcoming PSDP.

The Committee was briefed by the National Highway Authority (NHA) regarding the flood-affected portion of the Indus Highway, damaged during the Manchar Lake Floods of 2022. It was informed that the segment has been restored as two-lane road.

Committee Members also referred to the recent Babusar Top incident, questioning why the National Highway Authority (NHA) did not take preventive measures to stop tourists from entering the area despite being aware of the risks.

Members pointed out that on the motorways, if a vehicle is found over-speeding, the driver is immediately detained, the family is left behind, and in some cases, rude behavior is reported from motorway officials. They questioned why similar strict actions could not be taken to stop tourists from heading towards hazardous areas like Babusar Top.

Furthermore, the Committee directed that Motorway Police officials should be instructed to avoid misconduct with the public. In response, the Chairman of the Committee recommended summoning the IG Motorway Police for a detailed briefing on the matter.

The Committee sought a comprehensive list of 43 deputationists (BS-16 & above) serving in the National Institute of Health (NIH), including details such as names, designations, qualifications, parent departments, duration of deputation, and number of extensions granted.

The NHA Chairman informed that out of 20,900 employees, 43 were initially on deputation, now reduced to 39. A Member termed the situation alarming, highlighting that as per court directives, deputation should not exceed three years, whereas several officers at NHA have exceeded this limit. Concerns were raised about irrelevant postings, including MBBS/BDS doctors and officials from NDMA, whose qualifications do not align with NHA’s mandate. It was questioned why such non-competitive appointments were made instead of hiring professionals through a merit-based process. Following this, the Chairman Committee recommended that the detailed discussion will be held in the next meeting.

The comprehensive briefing was given in committee meeting on overall/current status of M-6 Motorway project. The Chairman NIH briefed that the Hyderabad Sukkur Motorway (M-6) is a critical project and it is on top priority of the Government and National Highway Authority. It was highlighted, Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) has indicated financing of USD 475 Million for two sections (4 & 5). Request for allowing Advance procurement has been discussed with the IsDB and formal approval is being processed. Further, they told that IsDB working on submitting the proposal in their Board in September 2025.

Fruitful discussions made under the auspices of EAD with OPEC Fund and SFD (Saudi Fund for Development) for taking up jointly Section 3. Additionally, he told that Sections 1 & 2 to be taken up under PPP mode. Discussions held with IFC and AIIB whereby IFC will provide transaction advisory and AIIB to provide the required VGF.