Seminar on Wednesday to develop national consensus over gas supply issues

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):The Petroleum Division would organize a day-long seminar on Wednesday, aimed at devising a national-consensus strategy to streamline the matters related to gas supply and meet future energy needs of the country with active participation of all stakeholders.

The seminar, consisted of three main sessions, would be attended by representatives of all provinces, industry, heads of different companies and energy experts to evolve a joint strategy for tackling the increasing gap between demand and supply of the commodity in an effective manner.

In a pre-seminar briefing, Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub Khan said at present the country’s total gas production was around 3.5 Billion Cubic Feet per Day (BCFD) against the demand of 6.5-7 BCFD gas, while the existing gas reserves were depleting at a ratio 7.5 percent annually.

He said the situation was so bleak that even gas producing provinces would become gas-deficient in coming years if necessary measures were not taken in time.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minster (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said the difference between domestic production and ever-growing demand clearly indicated that Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh would face a shortfall of gas in next three-and- half, two-and-half and one- and -half years respectively.

He said there was no infrastructure to supply the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to those provinces in case of gas shortage. “The LNG is being supplied to Punjab at the moment as its consumers are bearing the cost of the infrastructure which was built in the past.” The infrastructure would be fully utilized in the next season, he added.

Naturally, he said, the LNG would have to be imported in case of the gas shortage so there was a dire need to resolve the infrastructure related issues to prevent massive load shedding in future.

He said events had overtaken the issue of Article 158 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which had been pending for the last ten years.

Nadeem said it was decided in a recent meeting of Council of Common Interests to organize a seminar and develop national consensus for resolving the issues related to the gas supply through active involvement of all the stakeholders including provincial authorities, technical experts and others.

Highlighting another reason behind the gas shortfall, he said the previous government had not awarded any new oil and gas exploration block in its entire tenure, which resulted in slow pace of drilling activities.

However, the present government had awarded 10 blocks in its two years and advertisements for 20 new blocks would be floated in coming weeks.

After award of any new block, he said it took almost five years to start drilling activities as it involved studies and installation of plants.

“During this period, we have to evolve a short term strategy to fulfill the prevalent demand and supply gap of gas for which the seminar is being arranged,” he maintained.

He said the conference was being arranged at the Prime Minister Secretariat, which would be addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighting the importance to resolve the gas supply related issues through coordinated efforts.

“The seminar will have strong participation from provinces as well as industry people, company heads and gas experts for meaningful discourse and suggestion of way forward for the confronted issues,” he added.

Meanwhile the petroleum division issued a news release, according to which the seminar was divided into three main sessions.

During first session of the seminar, the provincial chief ministers or the provincial energy ministers would give presentations on issues related to gas, followed by the addresses of five industry experts on different issues related to gas sector. The first session would culminate with address of the prime minister.

During the second session, four groups would be constituted with members from all participants including industry and provinces to dilate upon the topic and suggest way forward for various subjects like gas supply options (Indigenous / Import), financial sustainability and weighted average cost of gas and others.

During the last session, the summary of group discussions would be presented before the participants that would follow the closing session.