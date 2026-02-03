Semester exams begin at Dar-ul-Madina International University, Islamabad

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Feb 03 (APP):Semester examinations have commenced at Dar-ul-Madina International University, G-11 Campus, which operates under the Dawat-e-Islami network.

Students from diverse academic programs are appearing in the exams, marking the institution’s regular assessment cycle.

According to the university administration, a total of 180 students are appearing in the ongoing semester examinations. Of them, 90 candidates belong to the BS Islamic Banking and Finance program, 29 are enrolled in BS Education, 39 are from BS Arabic, while 22 students are taking examinations in BS Islamic Studies.

The administration stated that all necessary arrangements have been completed to ensure transparent, well-organized, and peaceful conduct of examinations. Strict implementation of examination rules and regulations is being ensured to maintain discipline.

The university management reaffirmed its commitment to providing a conducive academic environment.