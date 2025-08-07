Self meter reading initiative attracts over 1 million users

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Aug 07 (APP):In a groundbreaking development aimed at enhancing transparency and customer satisfaction in electricity consumption, over one million users across Pakistan have embraced the self meter reading initiative.

This progressive step is part of the government’s wider efforts to tackle issues of over billing and inaccurate meter readings, leveraging digital technology to empower consumers directly, Ministry of Energy’s spokesperson told Wealth Pakistan (WealthPK).

The programme, called “Apna Meter Apni Reading” (translated as “My Meter, My Reading”), was launched through the Power Smart app. This innovative platform allows electricity consumers to independently submit their meter readings, which improves billing transparency and accuracy. By uploading a photo of their meter, consumers minimise the risks of errors, delayed readings, and disputes, creating a fairer billing environment.

Under the leadership of Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, landmark measures have been implemented to reform billing practices, the spokesperson said while talking to Wealth Pakistan.

The app places consumers at the center by enabling them to report their readings, making it easier to address discrepancies and prevent over billing.

The uptake of this digital tool has been remarkable, with more than one million electricity consumers nationwide actively using the Power Smart app. This significant adoption demonstrates increasing public trust in digital governance and a strengthened relationship between consumers and utility services.

“Looking ahead, the federal minister for power has designated the upcoming year as a period focused on improved service and consumer satisfaction within the electricity sector. This commitment signals ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and operational efficiency,” the spokesperson said.

According to the ministry official, the electricity sector reported losses of Rs591 billion in June 2024. However, due to reforms such as the self meter reading initiative, these losses have been cut by Rs191 billion within the year, underscoring progress toward a more sustainable power sector.

“Pakistan’s accelerated adoption of digital tools in public utilities exemplifies the potential for technology to foster accountability and ease of use.

The success of ‘Apna Meter Apni Reading’ contributes significantly to modernising the country’s energy infrastructure, promoting transparency and consumer empowerment for a more sustainable future,” said the spokesperson.