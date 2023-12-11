Sehat Card Program to remain functional: Dr Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Monday inaugurated the groundbreaking OPD pilot project under the Federal Sehat Sahulat Program.

Addressing the ceremony, he said that this project marks a crucial step towards universal health coverage for all Pakistani citizens.

He emphasized that Federal Sehat Sahulat Program will continue as per the Prime Minister’s vision of unified universal health insurance for every citizen of the country with a similar co-payment mechanism for an affordable segment of the population to make it sustainable.

Dr Nadeem said, “We will strengthen the public health system and integrate Qaumi Sehat Card Program with primary healthcare to make it more sustainable for the government.”

He expressed sincere appreciation for the SSP team’s tireless efforts and the pivotal role of the Federal Sahulat Program in the research’s success.

He thanked the WHO Representative in Pakistan for their invaluable partnership.

Dr. Nadeem acknowledged the guests for their significant contributions to advancing healthcare in Pakistan.

During the OPD dissemination event, senior representatives from Punjab and Balochistan, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, World Health Organization (WHO) international experts, technical partners, and various international agencies and donors actively participated.

These participants took an active role in the event, highlighting the collaborative and inclusive essence of the project.