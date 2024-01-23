Seerat Conference for promotion of values of forgiveness, tolerance

BAHAWALPUR, Jan 23 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed has stressed the need to promote Islamic teachings of forgiveness and tolerance to make society beautiful and peaceful.

He said this while addressing the 10th International Seerat-ul-Nabi Conference that was organized by Seerat Chair Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur at Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus here on Tuesday.

The conference focused on human values and their impact on societies in the light of Seerat ul Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) was inaugurated by the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed, while presided over

by the Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar.

Prof. Dr. Saleem Tariq Khan, former Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was the guest of honour. Prof. Dr. Ahmed Mohammad Al-Sharkavi Salem, Chairman the Department of Quranic Studies, Jamia Azhar Egypt and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saad Siddiqui, Jamia Punjab also addressed it.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed said that values are a very important subject

in Islam. “The last Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) said that the religion was complete and final guidance for

the whole of humanity,” he said adding that on the occasion of the conquest of Makkah in 8th Hijri, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) displayed the excellent human values of forgiveness and tolerance.

“Allah loves those who do good deeds”. He said that modesty is also a part of values because modest people are the beauty of society. He said that we have learned scholars with us in the conference hall from whom we can gain a

a lot of knowledge about values.

Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has a century-long history and honour of dissemination of religious education in the Indo-Pak sub-continent. “In 1875, Madrasa Sadr Uloom Diyanet was founded. Later, it was called Jamia Abbasia, setting the standards of excellence in the academic field,” he said adding that eminent scholars from the Indian sub-continent performed teaching in Jamia Islamia.

“Today, the Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies consist of seven departments where departments of Arabic, Fiqha and Sharia, Hadith, Islamiat, Quranic studies, translation studies, World Religions and Interfaith Harmony are established.

Apart from this, Seerat Chair is fulfilling the duty of protecting the Prophet’s teachings,” he added. He further said that the arrival of the federal minister and delegates from domestic and foreign universities in the 10th International Seerat Conference is an honour for the faculty and students.

Former Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Prof. Dr. Saleem Tariq Khan said that it is important to examine the factors of moral degradation of societies. We are a united Ummah whose aim is to implement high morals

in the world and not to fall victim to moral degradation. Dean Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiqur Rahman said in his address that adopting the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Uswa Hasna is the way of life of

every Muslim. “It is very important to seek guidance in this era according to the life of the Prophet,” he said adding that

given this objective, Seerat Chair was established in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur in 1987.

Director Seerat Chair Prof. Dr. Hafiz Shafiqur Rehman said that Seerat Chair the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, Research Cell and Dawat and Tablighi Center is carrying out various activities in the light of the eternal and universal message of the last Prophet. “It can guide the pursuit of welfare for humanity. Seerat Chair has so far conducted nine International Seerat Conferences including one International Quran Conference, one National Quran Conference, two National Seerat Conferences and three special lecture series in Bahawalpur in which Dr. Muhammad Hameed Ullah, Dr. Mahmood Ahmad Ghazi and Dr. Syed Salman Nadvi have participated,” he said.

More than 100 delegates from Pakistan and abroad including Azhar University, Egypt participated in the 10th international conference. After the inaugural session, the first parallel session was held under the chairmanship of Professor Dr. Abdul Qayyum, Punjab University, Lahore. The chief guest was Prof. Dr. Altaf Hussain Langriyal, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Studies, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, and the guest of honour was Dr. Ehsan Rahman Ghori, Department of Islamic Studies, Punjab University Lahore.

The second parallel session was presided over by Prof. Dr. Ahmed Mohammad Al-Sharkavi Salem, Chairman of Quranic Studies, Jamia Azhar Egypt. The chief guest was Prof. Dr. Abdul Qayyum, Director of Islamic Research Center, Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan, and the guest of honour was Dr. Maqbool Hasan Gilani, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Times Institute, Multan.

The third parallel session was chaired by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saad Siddiqui, University of Punjab Lahore. The special guest was Prof. Dr. Mufti Saeedur Rahman, Institute of Southern Punjab Multan and the guest of honour was Dr. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Director Colleges Faisalabad.

The fourth session was chaired by Prof. Dr. Hamid Ashraf Punjab University Lahore. On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idris Lodhi, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan was the chief guest and Dr. Abdul Ghaffar, Director, Seerat Chair, University of Okara attended as the guest of honour.