Security policy based on internal peace, financial recovery :Ashrafi

LAHORE, Jan 15 (APP):Special Representative to Prime Minister for Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said on Saturday the new national security policy was based on internal peace and economic

recovery.

Talking to the media after meeting with Moderator Presbyterian Church of Pakistan Dr Majeed Abel

and other Christian leaders here, he said the nation had been in a state of war for decades. He said

the security policy contained all the points based on the National Action Plan and religious harmony.

“If there is economic stability in the country then we will not have to go to the IMF and thus there

will be no external interference in the affairs of national security,” he added.

He expressed his joy on visiting the church on the invitation of Christian community.

He condemned the attitude being faced by the minorities in the neighboring country “India” and said

that the harmony and peace at the social level in Pakistan was certainly commendable.

“Today, we come to each others places of worship with freedom and love and cheerfulness. We

sit together and resolve all related problems,” he said.

The Special Representative said that every minority in Pakistan were enjoying religious freedom and

questioned why were critics turning a blind eye to the atrocities taking place in India where churches

and mosques were being set on fire and minorities were being threatened to leave the country?

He said the role of minorities in the Pakistan movement was unable to ignore, adding the orders

of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA) regarding minorities were being implemented in the

country in letter and spirit and the new security policy was its continuation.

“Today, when I come to church and offer prayers, and the representatives of minorities come freely

to mosques and places of worship of other religions, then this is definitely the best example of religious

harmony,” he said.

To a question about a decision of the Lahore High Court about ‘Iddat’, he said that there were some

loopholes in the decision which needed to be removed. He requested the judiciary to reconsider this

decision.

“It will be better to seek the opinion of Darul Ifta, Islamic Ideological Council and Muttahida Ulema Board

on such matters so that decisions against Qur’an and Sunnah are not revealed according to Shariah,”

he suggested.

Earlier, the meeting began with the recitation from the Qur’an and the Bible and Dr. Majeed welcomed

the Special Representative of the Prime Minister and presented him a bouquet.