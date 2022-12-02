Security guard injured in Pak embassy attack in Kabul flown back to Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP): The Pakistani security guard Israr Mohammad was flown back to Peshawar on Friday night after he was critically injured in an attack targeting Pakistan’s Head of Mission in Kabul Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani.

“The helicopter carrying the injured security guard Israr Mohammad in today’s attack on our mission in Kabul, has landed in Peshawar,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the compound of the Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul came under attack targeting the Head of Mission, Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani.

The Head of the Mission remained safe, however, a Pakistani security guard Sepoy Israr Mohammad was critically injured in the attack while protecting the envoy.

Pakistan also summoned the Afghan Charge d’affaires to convey its “deep concern and anguish” over the attack in Kabul on Pakistan’s Head of Mission.

The interim Afghan government strongly condemned the attack and assured that a “serious investigation” would be conducted to bring the perpetrators to justice.