Security Forces successfully concludes Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 in Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, Feb 05 (APP):Security forces have successfully concluded Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 in Balochistan under which a series of coordinated, swift, and intelligence-driven operations were conducted against Indian sponsored terrorist elements seeking to disrupt peace and development by targeting innocent civilians, including women and children.

“On 29 January 2026, operations were initiated in Panjgur and the outskirts of Harnai District after credible and verified intelligence confirmed the presence of terrorist elements posing an imminent threat to the local public. During this phase, Security Forces undertook operations against identified terrorist hideouts, resulting in the elimination of 41 terrorists affiliated with Indian proxy networks, said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“Subsequently, aggressive and steadfast responses by the brave security forces effectively thwarted the desperate attacks of Fitna al Hindustan to destabilise the peace of Balochistan. Sequel to these, a broader series of intelligence-based operations were launched in multiple areas to dismantle terrorist sleeper cells through sustained combing and sanitisation operations,” the news release said.

Through meticulous planning, actionable intelligence, and seamless joint execution, Pakistan’s Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies, with the support of Intelligence Agencies under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 responded with precision and resolve. As a result of these well-coordinated engagements and subsequent clearance operations, 216 terrorists have been sent to hell, significantly degrading the leadership, command-and-control structures, and operational capabilities of terrorist networks.

A substantial cache of foreign-origin weapons, ammunition, explosives, and equipment has also been recovered during the process. Preliminary analysis indicates systematic external facilitation and logistical support to these extremist proxies.

“During these operations, 36 innocent civilians, including women and children, embraced shahadat, while 22 brave Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies’ personnel made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of Pakistan’s territorial integrity and the protection of its citizens. Their courage, professionalism, and unwavering commitment reflect the highest traditions of service. The Nation honours their sacrifice and stands in solidarity with the families of all martyrs,” it further said.

The Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in their resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations under the ambit of the Government of Pakistan National Action Plan (NAP), and counter terrorism operations will continue with full determination until the complete elimination of terrorist threats.

“Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 stands as a testament to Pakistan’s and particularly Balochistan’s proud peoples’ unwavering commitment to always prefer peace over violence, unity over division, and development over violence,” the news release said.