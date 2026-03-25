Security forces organize Pakistan Day celebrations across Balochistan districts

QUETTA, Mar 25 (APP): The security forces, in collaboration with civil administration, organized colorful and vibrant ceremonies to mark Pakistan Day across various districts of Balochistan, including Awaran, Qalat, Surab, Khuzdar, Basima, and Gishkaur.

The events featured flag-hoisting, national anthem recitals, rallies, and community engagements aimed at promoting national unity, patriotism, and youth empowerment.

A grand ceremony was held in Awaran and attended by the local notables and officials from various departments. As part of the Green Pakistan Initiative, security forces distributed cheques among the residents to acknowledge their hard work and contributions.

A ceremony was held at the District Council Hall of Qalat, which featured flag-hoisting and a rally as well as a speech competition among female students and prize distribution among the outstanding participants.

The speakers emphasized the importance of national unity and love for the homeland.

Similar events were arranged in Surab and Khuzdar, where security forces conducted impressive flag-hoisting ceremonies and rallies attended by large numbers of people.

The events highlighted national solidarity, patriotism, and mutual harmony, while encouraging the youth to play their role in the country’s progress through positive activities.

In Basima, the security forces held an interactive session with youth from surrounding villages, which highlighted the role of young people in promoting national unity, peace, and development.

The participants were motivated to empower themselves through education and skill development.

In a similar event in Gishkaur, the significance of Pakistan Day was highlighted, and recreational games were organized for children. Prizes were distributed among outstanding performers, and refreshments were served to all participants.

Separately, in the Daraski area of Awaran district, security forces shared Eid-ul-Fitr festivities with the local population. They extended heartfelt greetings, served meals, and participated in the festive spirit, further promoting mutual harmony and goodwill.