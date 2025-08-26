Tuesday, August 26, 2025
HomeNationalSecurity Forces neutralize 47 terrorists in foiled infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan Border
National

Security Forces neutralize 47 terrorists in foiled infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan Border

8
- Advertisement -
ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Security Forces eliminated 47 fitna al Khawarij terrorists while successfully foiling their attempt to infiltrate across the border in the Sambaza area of Balochistan.
According to security sources, the incident took place between August 7 and 9, when a large group of fitna al Khawarij attempted to enter Pakistan’s territory. Most of the killed terrorists were Afghan nationals, they said.
Security sources further revealed that most of the bodies of the terrorists fell on the Afghan side of the border. Even, 15 days after their deaths, no one from Afghanistan came forward to retrieve the bodies, which remained exposed and decomposed within Afghan territory, they added.
Security sources said that following a “Jirga” with Afghan officials at border on August 25, the bodies were transported on donkeys into Afghanistan.
Security sources described the operation as a major intelligence and operational success, as a large formation of fitna al Khawarij was neutralised before it could carry out any terrorist activity in Pakistan.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan