Security Forces neutralise 11 terrorists in IBOs in Balochistan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Sep 9 (APP):Security Forces killed neutralised 11 terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al Hindustan during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Kharan and Washuk districts of Balochistan.

“On 6 September 2026, terrorists attempt to establish roadblock in Kharan and disrupt local traffic. The security forces promptly intercepted and engaged the terrorists, whereby, killing eight Indian sponsored terrorists,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In another engagement on 7 September 2026, a deliberately planned intelligence based operation was conducted in Washuk district on reports of presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively busted terrorists hideout and after an intense fire exchange, three terrorists were sent to hell, the news release further said.

Moreover, security forces also recovered 2.9 tons of explosive which was being used for preparation of improvised explosive devices.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the news release said.