Security Forces killed six terrorists in Buleda’s IBO after heavy gunfight

RAWALPINDI, Feb 16 (APP):The security forces on Wednesday killed six terrorists involved in recent hostile activities in Kech, after heavy fire exchange, in an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the forces in Buleda area of Balochistan.

A cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the terrorist hideout, it said.