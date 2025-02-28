13.8 C
National

Security Forces killed six khwarij in North Waziristan District

28
RAWALPINDI, Feb 28 (APP):Security Forces killed six khwarij in an intelligence-based operation in the general area Ghulam Khan Kalay, North Waziristan District on February 28.
“On 28 February 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Ghulam Khan Kalay, North Waziristan District on reported presence of Khwarij.  During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, six khwarij were sent to hell,” said an ISPR news release.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous activities against the Security Forces as well as the killing of innocent civilians.
Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.
