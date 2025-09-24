Security Forces killed 13 terrorists: ISPR

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Sep 24 (APP): Security forces killed 13 Indian-sponsored khwarij during an intelligence-based operation in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan District.

“On 24 September 2025, Security Forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan District, on the reported presence of khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy, Fitna al Khwarij. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and, resultantly, thirteen Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell,” said an ISPR news release.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas, including facilitation in suicide bombing attack in Daraban in December 2023, abduction and target killing of government officials and innocent civilians.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country.