Security Forces kill two terrorists in Mir Ali during IBO: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Oct 09 (APP):The security forces on Sunday killed two terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted in general area Mir Ali of North Waziristan District.

However, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists during the conduct of the operation, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens, it added.