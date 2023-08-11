Security forces kill two terrorists in Kech operation

RAWALPINDI, Aug 11 (APP): The security forces have killed two terrorists and injured one during a successful intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Mazaband Range area of Kech District, Balochistan in the wee hours of Friday.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Friday, a big cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered during the operation.

The killed terrorists were involved in targeting of innocent civilians and law enforcement agencies.

The ISPR said, “The security forces remain committed towards eliminating the menace of terrorism and thwart nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan at all costs.”