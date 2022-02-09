Security Forces kill terrorist Abu Darda in Shewa, N Waziristan fire exchange

RAWALPINDI, Feb 09 (APP):The security forces killed terrorist Irfan alias Abu Darda in a fire exchange with terrorists in general area Shewa, North Waziristan District.

On the night of February 8 and 9, 2022, fire exchange took place between Security Forces and terrorists in general area Shewa, North Waziristan District, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The terrorist Irfan aka Abu Darda got killed during intense exchange of fire. The security forces also recovered weapon and ammunition from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist was involved in terrorist activities against security forces, target killings and kidnapping for ransom. The locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.