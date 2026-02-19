Security Forces kill four khwarij in IBO in Lakki Marwat

RAWALPINDI, Feb 19 (APP): Security Forces killed four khwarij belonging to Indian Proxy Fitna al Khwarij in intelligence based operation (IBO) in Lakki Marwat district.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and after an intense fire exchange, four Khwarij were sent to hell,” said a news release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from Indian sponsored killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, it further said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian- sponsored kharji found in the area, as the relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm-e-Istekham” (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the news release said.